PTSD. Not a fun thing and having fought hard to defeat it for 18 months, it has been distressing to find the symptoms return and so strong since my accident. But I guess unsurprising to have a relapse. Recovery is not always linear. Just have to make a determined effort to work on it all over again and regain what I have lost. This card was sent to me several months ago by my lovely 365 Montana friend Barb @bjywamer . It lives on my piano and I think the words are rather wonderful right now.