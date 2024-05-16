Sign up
Previous
137 / 365
Flatford Mill
Facing the opposite way to yesterday's photo of Willy Lott's Cottage, this is Flatford Mill. Now a field centre for residential guests, it is no longer a working mill.
I looked at the little room top right as we walked under it, supported by only a little wooden strut, and decided I wouldn't fancy sitting in there!
Pretty place and the riverside walks are plentiful. You can also hire boats to row or take an electric boat tour along the River Stour.
16th May 2024
16th May 24
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2755
photos
159
followers
67
following
37% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
12th May 2024 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, yes, that little room up on high! Scary stuff! Beautiful building and image.
May 16th, 2024
