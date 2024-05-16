Flatford Mill

Facing the opposite way to yesterday's photo of Willy Lott's Cottage, this is Flatford Mill. Now a field centre for residential guests, it is no longer a working mill.



I looked at the little room top right as we walked under it, supported by only a little wooden strut, and decided I wouldn't fancy sitting in there!



Pretty place and the riverside walks are plentiful. You can also hire boats to row or take an electric boat tour along the River Stour.