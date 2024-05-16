Previous
Flatford Mill by casablanca
Flatford Mill

Facing the opposite way to yesterday's photo of Willy Lott's Cottage, this is Flatford Mill. Now a field centre for residential guests, it is no longer a working mill.

I looked at the little room top right as we walked under it, supported by only a little wooden strut, and decided I wouldn't fancy sitting in there!

Pretty place and the riverside walks are plentiful. You can also hire boats to row or take an electric boat tour along the River Stour.
16th May 2024 16th May 24

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, yes, that little room up on high! Scary stuff! Beautiful building and image.
May 16th, 2024  
