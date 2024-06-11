Previous
Workhouse & Infirmary by casablanca
163 / 365

Workhouse & Infirmary

My 13th NT property was this Workhouse and Infirmary.

A sobering place built in 1824 and designed as a last resort for the poor and destitute, its bright and symmetrical exterior belying the harshness of life within. It was not a prison, inmates could leave anytime to seek work and return. The work was physically hard, tedious and there were strict rules for both daytime and night time.

The Infirmary in Firbeck House was created for those too old or sick to work to keep them separate from the others. It was segregated into men, women and children all accommodated separately in dormitories, though the mothers got to see their children at times.

Grim place but one could argue for some at least it put a roof over their heads and food in their bellies, meagre though it was.

When it ceased to be a workhouse, it became an old people's home as we called it then, now you would say care home. It was still operational until the mid 1980s before finally closing and now being operated for education and history by the National Trust.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
What an interesting visit that must have been, you got some lovely shots in your collage.
June 11th, 2024  
Annie D ace
How interesting - great collage to show it off
June 11th, 2024  
JackieR ace
What a fascinating place, and quite horrific. Lovely collage
June 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise