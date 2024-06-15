Previous
College Days by casablanca
167 / 365

College Days

As I lost most of yesterday to a horrible migraine and sickness, I have delved back into my ancient photos for fun today.

I have just turned 17 in this picture and it was early 1981. I was at a Performing Arts course for 2 years doing my A Levels and additional fun stuff in film, ballet, tap, jazz and anything else that wandered our way to try. You can tell we are only just emerging from the 70s by the hair and clothes.

That white jeans jacket had belonged to my brother, who had died 2 years earlier. I had adopted quite a lot of his clothes in this era and enjoyed wearing them. The other two? I remember he was Nigel and she was Hilary. I have absolutely no idea where they are now over 40 years later. And the walls really were that sickly yellow in our music department and stank of the Camel cigarettes our teacher chainsmoked throughout the lessons. How times have changed!
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oh those Afghan costs, stank so much after getting rained on!!!
June 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous blast from the past, you still have the same wonderful smile :-)
June 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great, fun shot.
June 15th, 2024  
