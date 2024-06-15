College Days

As I lost most of yesterday to a horrible migraine and sickness, I have delved back into my ancient photos for fun today.



I have just turned 17 in this picture and it was early 1981. I was at a Performing Arts course for 2 years doing my A Levels and additional fun stuff in film, ballet, tap, jazz and anything else that wandered our way to try. You can tell we are only just emerging from the 70s by the hair and clothes.



That white jeans jacket had belonged to my brother, who had died 2 years earlier. I had adopted quite a lot of his clothes in this era and enjoyed wearing them. The other two? I remember he was Nigel and she was Hilary. I have absolutely no idea where they are now over 40 years later. And the walls really were that sickly yellow in our music department and stank of the Camel cigarettes our teacher chainsmoked throughout the lessons. How times have changed!