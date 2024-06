Broad Beans

The Broad Beans in the field nearby are taller than me now! And one solitary poppy at the edge.



Completed and passed the first part of my Level 1 BSL exam last night, yay. Got two more exams to pass in the next 2 weeks to achieve the qualification, then on to Level 2. I have been signing for years, but it is so good to have the opportunity to take formal qualifications now.