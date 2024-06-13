Baby Blue Tit

Previous
Found this lovely little fledgling blue tit on the path, but over time no parent birds came. Did not seem to be visibly injured and could flap his wings and move a tiny bit but was unable to fly at all and kept flopping over on to his back on the concrete. There did not seem to be a nest overhead and we couldn't work out where he had fallen from.

Looked up the advice as to what, if anything, we should do and both the RSPCA & RSPB said if the bird was unattended by parent birds for a while and it was in danger on a path from being trodden on or other bigger birds or cats in the vicinity, to move it just a few feet away to safety and then leave it there in the hope the parents will come and find it or it gains more flying strength. They do spend time on the ground for a few days, but usually they can lift off and fly a bit at that stage. This one couldn't.

Apparently only 3 in 10 blue tit fledglings make it as most are eaten by cats or attacked by larger birds, especially if there was a nest disturbance and they left before they were strong enough. Nature doing its stuff can be a tad harsh at times. Pretty bird.
Diana ace
such a beautiful find and capture, I sure hope it was found by the parents!
June 13th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Aw sweet little thing.
June 13th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
:( It is precious! I hope it makes it.
June 13th, 2024  
