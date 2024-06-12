International Bomber Command, Lincoln

The Men of the Dams sculptures, made by Dan Barton and Simon Smith from recycled traffic signs, was built to honour the 53 men killed in the Dambusters raid in 1943. The original installation was bigger and represented the 133 airmen who flew on the raid, but these few remain at International Bomber Command in Lincoln.If you have ever wondered who produces the military memorial metal silhouette sculptures that have appeared in so many places in recent years, you can find Dan Barton's story and the many places the creations have appeared and the volunteers who have been so much a part of the tribute stories on their website here: