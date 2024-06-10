Woolsthorpe Manor

​Sir Isaac Newton. What a mind! So curious, so persistent in his thought processes and so much that we understand came from him. The Plague of 1665 had Cambridge shut down where he was studying Classics and he came home to Woolsthorpe Manor, giving him time to think and study.



People knew about mixing colour, how red and yellow makes orange, blue and yellow makes green......but mixing light? Different. His work in optics gave us our insight into white light and how it is composed of different colours in the spectrum. Mixing light is different to paint pigment. Red and green together make not brown, but yellow. Blue and green makes cyan. You may not understand how it works, but photography would not function without its principles.



He was a pioneer in the laws of physics, the original discoverer of calculus and, of course, gravity and how the pull of the planetary system worked. An incredible mind.



Pictured is his former home, the farmhouse Woolsthorpe Manor where he grew up, a painting of the young man, his bedroom upstairs where you can see the rainbow patterns on the wall from the prism set up 22 feet from the window as he first perceived it and understood how white light worked, one of his books and the tree that has a low fence around it to protect its roots in the orchard by the house is the actual tree where he sat reading a book and noted what happened when an apple fell, thus forming his thoughts on gravitational forces.



Being a bit of a fan (can you tell!) I found this one of the most wonderful and exciting NT properties I had visited so far. My number 12/60 visited on Saturday before our lovely day in Lincoln, pictured yesterday.