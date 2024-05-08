Previous
Pink Elephant by casablanca
129 / 365

Pink Elephant

Actually it is an iris growing in my garden, but when I saw it, it reminded me of a pink elephant with a beady eye looking at me!
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
I see the elephant :)
May 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
Ha ha and how many drinks have you had
May 8th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
HaHa. I’m with Babs. But it is a lovely shot of the iris. I love the water drops.
May 8th, 2024  
Brian ace
I see the elephant 🐘
May 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, I even see the eye!
May 8th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
May 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise