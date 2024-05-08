Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
129 / 365
Pink Elephant
Actually it is an iris growing in my garden, but when I saw it, it reminded me of a pink elephant with a beady eye looking at me!
8th May 2024
8th May 24
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2747
photos
159
followers
68
following
35% complete
View this month »
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
7th May 2024 7:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
I see the elephant :)
May 8th, 2024
Babs
ace
Ha ha and how many drinks have you had
May 8th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
HaHa. I’m with Babs. But it is a lovely shot of the iris. I love the water drops.
May 8th, 2024
Brian
ace
I see the elephant 🐘
May 8th, 2024
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, I even see the eye!
May 8th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
May 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close