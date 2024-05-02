Previous
National Trust Crawl by casablanca
123 / 365

National Trust Crawl

Some of you may recall I had the goal of visiting 60 National Trust properties this year in honour of turning 60. Up until yesterday, with all the hospital activity going on, I had only managed one!

So we spent our wedding anniversary yesterday visiting three properties in close proximity of each other in Kent: Emmetts Garden, Quebec House and Chartwell. This photo was taken for us by the lady on Reception at Emmetts Garden. So not a pub crawl, but a National Trust crawl LOL

Thanks for all your lovely kind wishes yesterday, much appreciated.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Congrats! Great smiles!
May 2nd, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Looking good! A great way to spend your anniversary.
May 2nd, 2024  
Dianne ace
Your plans got thrown out but a great photo of your outing. Congratulations!
May 2nd, 2024  
Babs ace
What a lovely way to spend your anniversary. You deserve some 'me time' after all the hospital visits lately.

By the way not sure if you noticed but you have put your feet on the wrong way round ha ha
May 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Well done, such a happy shot of the two of you. Trust Babs to notice and comment ;-)
May 2nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@onewing I wondered if some bright spark would notice I had them crossed at the ankle so they look back to front 😅😅😅 Should have guessed it would be you!
May 2nd, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Aw, how lovely that you managed to 'bag' three NTS properties in one day. Beautiful photo of you both, lovebirds!
May 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise