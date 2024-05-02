National Trust Crawl

Some of you may recall I had the goal of visiting 60 National Trust properties this year in honour of turning 60. Up until yesterday, with all the hospital activity going on, I had only managed one!



So we spent our wedding anniversary yesterday visiting three properties in close proximity of each other in Kent: Emmetts Garden, Quebec House and Chartwell. This photo was taken for us by the lady on Reception at Emmetts Garden. So not a pub crawl, but a National Trust crawl LOL



Thanks for all your lovely kind wishes yesterday, much appreciated.