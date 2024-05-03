Sign up
124 / 365
Emmetts Garden
The first National Trust place we visited on Wednesday was Emmetts Garden, a gorgeous Georgian garden with a big bluebell bank, woodland, rockery and some more formal gardens. Rather liked this little fellow and his very gentle cascade.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2742
photos
159
followers
68
following
Views
2
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
1st May 2024 9:23am
