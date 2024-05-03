Previous
Emmetts Garden by casablanca
124 / 365

Emmetts Garden

The first National Trust place we visited on Wednesday was Emmetts Garden, a gorgeous Georgian garden with a big bluebell bank, woodland, rockery and some more formal gardens. Rather liked this little fellow and his very gentle cascade.
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Casablanca

