Memory Month: Montauk, Long Island

Final day at the hospital done for the moment. Time for recovery for all of us for a few weeks.



After Bennington, Vermont in yesterday's image, we drove down through Massachusetts to Newport, Rhode Island. As a home of the Americas Cup, naturally Hubby wanted to sail! We then caught the car ferry out of Connecticut across to Long Island.



Montauk is down the far eastern end of Long Island and for me and The Young Fella, the stuff of dreams. We had avidly read each of Rick Riordan's books in the Percy Jackson series and Montauk is a particularly special place for him and his mother, so we were keen to stay there. Absolutely glorious beach, fresh air and beauty. We loved it! Great weather for the end of October too