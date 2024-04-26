Previous
Memory Month: Montauk, Long Island by casablanca
117 / 365

Memory Month: Montauk, Long Island

Final day at the hospital done for the moment. Time for recovery for all of us for a few weeks.

After Bennington, Vermont in yesterday's image, we drove down through Massachusetts to Newport, Rhode Island. As a home of the Americas Cup, naturally Hubby wanted to sail! We then caught the car ferry out of Connecticut across to Long Island.

Montauk is down the far eastern end of Long Island and for me and The Young Fella, the stuff of dreams. We had avidly read each of Rick Riordan's books in the Percy Jackson series and Montauk is a particularly special place for him and his mother, so we were keen to stay there. Absolutely glorious beach, fresh air and beauty. We loved it! Great weather for the end of October too
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
32% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bec ace
A lovely tranquil image.
April 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise