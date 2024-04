Memory Month: Paddington

Memory Month continues. Hubby is due home today from sailing, hurrah. It has been a hard month with all the daily hospital stuff going on without him here. I will be glad to see his face, even if it does appear with a ton of laundry!



17th December 2014 had us popping up to London's Leicester Square on the tube to watch the movie "Paddington" just for fun. These little statues were scattered around London at the time and there were 50 of them to find if you followed the trail.