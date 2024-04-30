Memory Month: Lille

Finishing off my month with late December 2014 and I wanted to visit a Christmas market in mainland Europe, so we opted for a day trip to Lille in northern France. Caught the ferry with our car and drove there. Had a brilliant day in the town enjoying the sights, sounds, food, atmosphere and this shot was taken up above the square while we rode in a Ferris Wheel.



Thanks for your company on my Memory Month. With driving a family member to Radiotherapy and clinics, it seemed a good way to manage my lack of time and head space for photography. All these photos were taken in 2014, which was 3 years before I began this project.