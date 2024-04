Memory Month: Bennington, Vermont

Another hospital day today, but visiting a new made friend there this time.



Bennington, Vermont is a wonderful town. Covered bridges, beautiful classic American architecture, an iconic car garage and museum, the burial place of the poet Robert Frost, beautiful walks and plenty of history to be had the amazing "Fall" colours or Autumn, as I would say, being English! Such vivid shades. Wonderful place, we loved it.