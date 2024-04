Memory Month: Niagara Falls

Back at the hospital again today, so Memory Month continues.



Niagara Falls and the parkland area adjacent from October 2014, taken from our hotel restaurant. Absolutely mesmerised walking close to the Falls, hearing the roar of the water, seeing the rainbows forming, taking the boat trip and learning more of the geography and history there. Saw my first ever black squirrel in that park too! Up until then, I had thought they were imaginary!