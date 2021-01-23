Winter Landscape First Attempt

I didn't have any tubes of paint, just an old fashioned block of paints like a kids set so I couldn't mix the colours as the video required, just went with what I had and added more of less water.
I have never tried using masking fluid before either, so that was fun. Ingtrigued that the sky was grey when I painted it and it has dried more of a brown shade! And spot the novice........trees should have gone to the top of the paper!
But I was quite pleased with this effort. Thanks for the challenge, Jackie! Let's try some more!
I was indeed wondering why didn't the trees go all the way up. :) I'm sure this is one of those things that you'll check on every painting you make from now on. It's even better that you spotted it out yourself.
You might want to frame it to the limit of the trees, but that would mean sacrificing those gorgeous brush strokes and the color in three sky. It surely looks like a stormy dreary winter day.
Your strokes are daring and i like how you had the confidence to leave those pine trees with less branches. They look so natural and organic.
As for the mixing of colors, you can mix the ones in the pans as well. Wet the brush well, pick up color and place it on a palette. Then do the same with three second color and place it on the same splash. It is a bit more difficult to obtain darker/ denser shades.
Well done!!!
I wish I could paint, I have trouble even painting stick men.
I did Drawing and Painting as part of my teaching degree last century! but haven't done anything serious with a paint brush since .....apart from house decorating.
That's inspiration!!