Winter Landscape First Attempt by casablanca
Winter Landscape First Attempt

In a break from my pre-loved photos, this is a piece of art I had a try at yesterday after Jackie challenged me and a few others to follow an online tutorial to paint it.

You can see Jackie's here today: https://365project.org/30pics4jackiesdiamond/extra-special-o/2021-01-23

I didn't have any tubes of paint, just an old fashioned block of paints like a kids set so I couldn't mix the colours as the video required, just went with what I had and added more of less water.

I have never tried using masking fluid before either, so that was fun. Ingtrigued that the sky was grey when I painted it and it has dried more of a brown shade! And spot the novice........trees should have gone to the top of the paper!

But I was quite pleased with this effort. Thanks for the challenge, Jackie! Let's try some more!
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Casablanca

Susan Wakely ace
A great step by step of your art. This looks like a fun challenge.
January 23rd, 2021  
Kathy A ace
I like how you've shown us step by step. I think it's a fabulous effort!
January 23rd, 2021  
moni kozi
Well done!!!
I was indeed wondering why didn't the trees go all the way up. :) I'm sure this is one of those things that you'll check on every painting you make from now on. It's even better that you spotted it out yourself.
You might want to frame it to the limit of the trees, but that would mean sacrificing those gorgeous brush strokes and the color in three sky. It surely looks like a stormy dreary winter day.
Your strokes are daring and i like how you had the confidence to leave those pine trees with less branches. They look so natural and organic.
As for the mixing of colors, you can mix the ones in the pans as well. Wet the brush well, pick up color and place it on a palette. Then do the same with three second color and place it on the same splash. It is a bit more difficult to obtain darker/ denser shades.
Well done!!!
January 23rd, 2021  
Babs ace
Ha ha your trees are marching too. I have just commented on Jackie's photo and said the same.

I wish I could paint, I have trouble even painting stick men.
January 23rd, 2021  
Sarah Bremner ace
Superb!
I did Drawing and Painting as part of my teaching degree last century! but haven't done anything serious with a paint brush since .....apart from house decorating.
That's inspiration!!
January 23rd, 2021  
Monique ace
Wow, well done 💪
January 23rd, 2021  
Nick ace
How great that 365 has brought you all together to take up this painting. This is great. I wouldn't have a clue so thanks for sharing your process.
January 23rd, 2021  
Newbank Lass ace
Looks fun
January 23rd, 2021  
JackieR ace
Yours is fabulous!! You pick next subject!!
January 23rd, 2021  
