Winter Landscape First Attempt

In a break from my pre-loved photos, this is a piece of art I had a try at yesterday after Jackie challenged me and a few others to follow an online tutorial to paint it.You can see Jackie's here today: https://365project.org/30pics4jackiesdiamond/extra-special-o/2021-01-23 I didn't have any tubes of paint, just an old fashioned block of paints like a kids set so I couldn't mix the colours as the video required, just went with what I had and added more of less water.I have never tried using masking fluid before either, so that was fun. Ingtrigued that the sky was grey when I painted it and it has dried more of a brown shade! And spot the novice........trees should have gone to the top of the paper!But I was quite pleased with this effort. Thanks for the challenge, Jackie! Let's try some more!