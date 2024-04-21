Memory Month: Tower Bridge

In my home town now and a view of Tower Bridge opening to allow a taller mast through. Always a treat to see it open. This area of London was very much my stamping ground growing up and remains a part of the city I love dearly. So much of my life working there, roaming around enjoying the place and still so much to explore even now. Image from August 2014.
It is 2 pm here in OZ so you are up early. I am sitting on a bench at the marina taking in the sunshine after two days of pouring rain and grey skies.
It must be about 5 am where you are. Hope you are ok fav