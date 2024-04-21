Previous
Memory Month: Tower Bridge
Memory Month: Tower Bridge

In my home town now and a view of Tower Bridge opening to allow a taller mast through. Always a treat to see it open. This area of London was very much my stamping ground growing up and remains a part of the city I love dearly. So much of my life working there, roaming around enjoying the place and still so much to explore even now. Image from August 2014.
Casablanca

Dorothy
Such an iconic symbol of my favourite city!
April 21st, 2024  
Babs
What a great shot.
It is 2 pm here in OZ so you are up early. I am sitting on a bench at the marina taking in the sunshine after two days of pouring rain and grey skies.
It must be about 5 am where you are. Hope you are ok fav
April 21st, 2024  
