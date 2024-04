Memory Month: Buckingham Palace

Memory Month continues.



27th August 2014 saw me and my boys inside Buckingham Palace. Not at the personal invitation of Queen Elizabeth II but as a paying tourist in the short period of time in which it is opened to the public annually. Wonderful place to be inside as I knew many of the rooms from photographs over my lifetime. Didn't spot a corgi....but I am sure they were not far away! This is the rear view of the Palace from the gardens.