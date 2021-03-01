Previous
FoR 2021 by caterina
Photo 984

FoR 2021

It hasn't been easy, but I finally succeeded in posting the entire month. Thank you Ann @olivetreeann for pushing us to do this exercise in b&w!
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
269% complete

Photo Details

