Photo 996
Hibernated truck
There is this truck abandoned near one of our favorite paths. It has been covered by snow until a few days ago when the snow started to melt and the hidden carcass started to reappear. BoB
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Views
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
10th March 2021 1:06pm
Tags
snow
,
road
,
mountain
,
truck
,
italy
,
dolomites
