Reflections in a puddle by caterina
Photo 1224

Reflections in a puddle

After a brief and intense rain the sun came back and with it the tourists returned to roam the city ‘s streets. I liked the sharp images reflecting in the puddle and the shadows of two passerby
28th April 2022

Caterina

