After the storm by caterina
Photo 1233

After the storm

There was this big puddle in the square, but people were already out, walking and eating. I loved the golden color of the buildings reflecting in the water
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
337% complete

