Photo 1274
Cypress in Val d’Orcia
Val d’Orcia is an incredibly beautiful area of Tuscany, characterised by farms on top of hills, surrounded by lines of cypress. The ground can be green, during springtime or brown and dry. Terra di Siena, in fact
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
1
1
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1659
photos
164
followers
83
following
349% complete
1267
1268
1269
1270
1271
1272
1273
1274
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
italy
,
cypress
,
tuscany
,
siena
,
unescoworldheritagesite
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 23rd, 2022
