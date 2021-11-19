Previous
Britannia Shipyards by cdcook48
Photo 370

Britannia Shipyards

I have posted many pictures of the historic site of Britannia Shipyards so today I thought I would try something a little different and attempt make the photos look historic. I made some initial edits in Lightroom then took this image of the main shipyard building into DXO Filmpack, a program that emulates over 200 types of film from the early days of photography to the present day. Using an emulsion from 1910 I attempted to make this image appear as it might have been taken by a professional photographer at that time.
19th November 2021

Chris Cook

cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
Diana
You certainly have succeeded, it looks rather amazing. Love the subject and textures too. You seem to be having fun with DXO.
November 20th, 2021  
