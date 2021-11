Lanning, Fawcett & Wilson Building

Another in my ongoing series of Then and Now images. This one is of the Lanning Fawcett Wilson building in Ladner BC. Constructed in 1907 it served as a general store supplying the community and surrounding farms. Over the years it has also seen duty as a hardware store, a marine supply store and currently is an arts and craft store. The black and white portion is from 1907 and shows the staff of the store, the colour portion I took today.