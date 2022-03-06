Previous
Mr. & Mrs. Eagle by cdcook48
Mr. & Mrs. Eagle

Today's colour in the Rainbow March challenge is pink. These eagles are not pink. Pink is not my favourite colour. Maybe I'll get back on track tomorrow but for today I'm going with this pair of eagles I spotted at the off leash dog park
Chris Cook

What a stunning pair. Fav!
March 7th, 2022  
Terri ace
Wonderful capture of these beautiful birds!
March 7th, 2022  
