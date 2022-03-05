Sign up
Photo 476
Rainbow March - Purple
I found this poor crocus on its last legs (last stem?) just kind of drooped over and lying on the ground. But it still showed some nice shape and a flash of purple for today's colour.
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
Photo Details
Tags
rainbow2022
