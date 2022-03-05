Previous
Rainbow March - Purple by cdcook48
Photo 476

Rainbow March - Purple

I found this poor crocus on its last legs (last stem?) just kind of drooped over and lying on the ground. But it still showed some nice shape and a flash of purple for today's colour.
5th March 2022

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
