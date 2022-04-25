Previous
Blossoms by cdcook48
Blossoms


I have been absent from the site for nearly a week owing to a nasty bout of Covid. After dodging it for just over two years I ran out of luck last week. I likely caught it while attending the Rugby Sevens tournament on the Easter weekend even though I’m fully vaxxed and boosted. Omicron doesn’t care. I should have worn a mask but, like most other people, I long for a return to normal and, swayed by relaxed restrictions and my vaccination status, I thought I was safe. Lesson learned. I’m still in quarantine but the the worst is over. I allowed myself a short walk around the neighbourhood today to get some fresh air and take a few snaps with my phone. Hopefully back to my old self soon.
Chris Cook

Esther Rosenberg ace
Oh no, that stinks.....I am glad to hear you are doing a bit better. Glad you were able to get out and took a capture to post, this is pretty
April 26th, 2022  
