Blossoms



I have been absent from the site for nearly a week owing to a nasty bout of Covid. After dodging it for just over two years I ran out of luck last week. I likely caught it while attending the Rugby Sevens tournament on the Easter weekend even though I’m fully vaxxed and boosted. Omicron doesn’t care. I should have worn a mask but, like most other people, I long for a return to normal and, swayed by relaxed restrictions and my vaccination status, I thought I was safe. Lesson learned. I’m still in quarantine but the the worst is over. I allowed myself a short walk around the neighbourhood today to get some fresh air and take a few snaps with my phone. Hopefully back to my old self soon.