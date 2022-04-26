Sign up
Photo 521
Gone to Seed
Much like me. This was as close as I could get with the lens I had with me. Might have another go tomorrow with my macro lens. I'm still in quarantine but am feeling better every day and taking short neighbourhood walks
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I'm not sure what I was expecting...
691
photos
145
followers
76
following
514
515
516
517
518
519
520
521
170
515
516
517
518
519
520
521
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
26th April 2022 3:35pm
Tags
dandelion
,
closeup
Christina
Oh no have you gone ferral? As you feel better I'm sure you will reverse the 'gone to seed' feeling. Great shot
April 27th, 2022
