Gone to Seed by cdcook48
Gone to Seed

Much like me. This was as close as I could get with the lens I had with me. Might have another go tomorrow with my macro lens. I'm still in quarantine but am feeling better every day and taking short neighbourhood walks
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Christina
Oh no have you gone ferral? As you feel better I'm sure you will reverse the 'gone to seed' feeling. Great shot
April 27th, 2022  
