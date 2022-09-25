Previous
Highway by cdcook48
Photo 666

Highway

This one is for NF-SOOC. It is a little flat and the horizon is crooked but I like the minimalist composition. I'll tag it for the current minimalist challenge and try harder next time to get a better result in camera.
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
