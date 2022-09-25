Sign up
Photo 666
Highway
This one is for NF-SOOC. It is a little flat and the horizon is crooked but I like the minimalist composition. I'll tag it for the current minimalist challenge and try harder next time to get a better result in camera.
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I'm not sure what I was expecting...
659
660
661
662
663
664
665
666
661
662
663
216
664
665
666
217
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
4th September 2022 10:39am
nf-sooc-2022
,
minimal-32
