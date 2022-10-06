Sign up
Photo 677
Cross. Walk/Dog Walk
The morning fog nicely hid a busy background.
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous shot with cool fog, light
October 7th, 2022
Milanie
ace
This looks great in b&w
October 7th, 2022
Kathy
ace
This looks so early in the morning. You're right about the fog.
October 7th, 2022
