Cross. Walk/Dog Walk by cdcook48
Cross. Walk/Dog Walk

The morning fog nicely hid a busy background.
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

Chris Cook

gloria jones ace
Fabulous shot with cool fog, light
October 7th, 2022  
Milanie ace
This looks great in b&w
October 7th, 2022  
Kathy ace
This looks so early in the morning. You're right about the fog.
October 7th, 2022  
