Photo 678
3 Trees
Taken for this weeks 52Frames challenge, Rule of Odds
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
Tags
trees
fog
52frames
Walks @ 7
ace
Wonderful, love the fog shrouded group in the background too. Fav.
October 8th, 2022
Diana
ace
A fabulous scene beautifully captured.
October 8th, 2022
Terri
ace
Beautiful, misty and mysterious.
October 8th, 2022
