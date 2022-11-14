Sign up
Photo 712
All Out
I watched my grandson’s soccer game on Sunday and took a few snaps. In this one he was going for a goal but missed it wide. He did score later but, of course, I didn’t have my camera ready then.
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
0
0
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
948
photos
155
followers
82
following
8
365
ILCE-7M3
13th November 2022 10:26am
Public
soccer
