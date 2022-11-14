Previous
Next
All Out by cdcook48
Photo 712

All Out

I watched my grandson’s soccer game on Sunday and took a few snaps. In this one he was going for a goal but missed it wide. He did score later but, of course, I didn’t have my camera ready then.
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
195% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise