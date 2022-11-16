Sign up
Photo 714
Red Wheelbarrow
The morning fog we have been getting lately is providing some wonderful shooting opportunities
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
moni kozi
ace
Excellent moody shot
November 17th, 2022
Linda
ace
Lovely colors!
November 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and storytelling scene, rather moody and mysterious.
November 17th, 2022
Christina
ace
Yes fog add such lovely atmosphere. Great shot
November 17th, 2022
