Red Wheelbarrow by cdcook48
Photo 714

Red Wheelbarrow

The morning fog we have been getting lately is providing some wonderful shooting opportunities
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
moni kozi ace
Excellent moody shot
November 17th, 2022  
Linda ace
Lovely colors!
November 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and storytelling scene, rather moody and mysterious.
November 17th, 2022  
Christina ace
Yes fog add such lovely atmosphere. Great shot
November 17th, 2022  
