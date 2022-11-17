Sign up
Photo 715
On My Walk Today I Saw…
I met a friend for lunch today at a pub in Ladner, a village directly across the river from where I live in Richmond. I went early and walked around for about an hour taking photos for the “On my walk” challenge. Details here if you wish to join in.
https://365project.org/discuss/general/47274/on-my-walk-today-i-saw
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Tags
omwt-nov22
Corinne C
ace
Nice set of photos with a lot to see
November 18th, 2022
SwChappell
ace
Great collage, looks like a very cool village
November 18th, 2022
