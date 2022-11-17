Previous
On My Walk Today I Saw… by cdcook48
On My Walk Today I Saw…

I met a friend for lunch today at a pub in Ladner, a village directly across the river from where I live in Richmond. I went early and walked around for about an hour taking photos for the “On my walk” challenge. Details here if you wish to join in. https://365project.org/discuss/general/47274/on-my-walk-today-i-saw
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Chris Cook

@cdcook48

Corinne C ace
Nice set of photos with a lot to see
November 18th, 2022  
SwChappell ace
Great collage, looks like a very cool village
November 18th, 2022  
