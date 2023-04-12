Previous
Cherry Blossoms by cdcook48
Cherry Blossoms

On a beautiful, sunny spring day everyone was out taking photos of the cherry blossoms at Garry Point Park. Including me.
12th April 2023

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Chris Cook
eDorre
What a fun picture.
April 12th, 2023  
Diana
They are gorgeous, great capture and composition. Brings back fond memories of viewing them so many years in Tokyo :-)
April 12th, 2023  
