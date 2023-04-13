Previous
Hellebore by cdcook48
Hellebore

I had not, to my knowledge, seen this plant before. I had to do a search to find out what it was. I find it odd that the flowers are the same colour as the leaves.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Diana ace
That is rather amazing.
April 14th, 2023  
