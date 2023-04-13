Sign up
Photo 846
Hellebore
I had not, to my knowledge, seen this plant before. I had to do a search to find out what it was. I find it odd that the flowers are the same colour as the leaves.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here.
Tags
flower
Diana
That is rather amazing.
April 14th, 2023
