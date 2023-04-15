Disc Golf

Not the type of golf I normally play but my brother loves the game and every so often I'll join him for a round. The rules are similar to real golf. There are 18 holes ranging anywhere from about 75 feet to around 300 feet. The cage-like contraption in the photo is the "hole". If your frisbee hits the chains and drops down into the basket you have sunk your "putt". In this shot my brother is taking his third shot which he dropped in for par. It was a fun afternoon and, just like real golf, we ended up at the 19th enjoying a brew.