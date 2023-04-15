Previous
Next
Disc Golf by cdcook48
Photo 848

Disc Golf

Not the type of golf I normally play but my brother loves the game and every so often I'll join him for a round. The rules are similar to real golf. There are 18 holes ranging anywhere from about 75 feet to around 300 feet. The cage-like contraption in the photo is the "hole". If your frisbee hits the chains and drops down into the basket you have sunk your "putt". In this shot my brother is taking his third shot which he dropped in for par. It was a fun afternoon and, just like real golf, we ended up at the 19th enjoying a brew.
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
232% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great action shot of a game I never could understand ;-)
April 16th, 2023  
Babs ace
What an interesting game I have never heard of it until now
April 16th, 2023  
Wylie ace
lots of concentration there.
April 16th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cool action shot I’ve not heard of this before !
April 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise