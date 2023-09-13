Sign up
Photo 944
Skiff
For September SOOC.
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
1
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here.
1287
photos
160
followers
83
following
258% complete
937
938
939
940
941
942
943
944
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
5th September 2023 8:49am
Tags
nf-sooc-2023
eDorre
ace
Neat shot! It has some stores to tell
September 14th, 2023
