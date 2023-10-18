Previous
Finn Slough Shacks by cdcook48
Photo 979

Finn Slough Shacks

Another shot from Finn Slough. These falling down storage sheds are the last buildings on the eastern end of the slough some distance away from the mouth of the slough where most of the dwellings are clustered.
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
268% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Interesting scene!
October 18th, 2023  
Dave ace
Beautiful!
October 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise