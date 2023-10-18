Sign up
Photo 979
Finn Slough Shacks
Another shot from Finn Slough. These falling down storage sheds are the last buildings on the eastern end of the slough some distance away from the mouth of the slough where most of the dwellings are clustered.
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
2
2
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1324
photos
160
followers
85
following
268% complete
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
17th October 2023 7:38am
Privacy
Public
Tags
landscape
,
finn_slough
Islandgirl
ace
Interesting scene!
October 18th, 2023
Dave
ace
Beautiful!
October 18th, 2023
