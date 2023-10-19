Sign up
Photo 980
Stilt Home, Finn Slough
Yet another shot of Finn Slough, this time a closer look at one of the stilt homes.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
17th October 2023 7:27am
Tags
landscape
,
finn_slough
,
stilt_house
