Garden Ornaments

Late in the day I realized I had nothing to post for today's SOOC entry so I went out to the garden and took this shot of some of my wife's garden ornaments. She finds these things in thrift shops and they wind up in the garden. Frogs and rabbits I understand but you'd have to ask her what a teapot is doing in the garden. This was a quick one as you can probably tell from the lackadaisical composition. No reason for comment, I was just filling the date.