Finn Slough, Eastern end. by cdcook48
Finn Slough, Eastern end.

NF-SOOC. Taken from approximately the same spot on the bridge occupied by the dog walker in yesterday’s post. If interested, you can read a short piece on Finn Slough here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Finn_Slough
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Chris Cook

Photo Details

