NF-SOOC. This was taken today but I’m posting it for yesterday’s date because I didn’t get a chance to take a photo yesterday. This is a small, and somewhat dilapidated, foot bridge that crosses Finn Slough so that residents can get to the other side from the street. If interested, you can read a short piece on Finn Slough here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Finn_Slough