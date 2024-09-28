Previous
Gourds by cdcook48
Photo 1260

Gourds

Another twofer. NF-SOOC and the theme challenge for September, Choose a Colour. These gourds were for sale at the local vegetable market.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
345% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
I’m not a fan of wearing orange but it sure looks good on pumpkins.🎃
September 29th, 2024  
Diane ace
Great fall shot!
September 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise