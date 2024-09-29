Sign up
Photo 1261
Minneapolis Moline Tractor
For NF-SOOC. A vintage Minneapolis Moline tractor. I think it's a 1950. The highlights are a little hot but its gotta be sooc.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Tags
nf-sooc-2024
,
theme-september2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Fun with the diagonal leaf branch
September 30th, 2024
