Fishing on the Pier

Last day of the September SOOC challenge. It’s been a lot of fun, if a little frustrating at times. I see the flaws, knowing they would be easy to fix in Photoshop or Lightroom, but the whole idea is to get it right in camera and it is good to know that if I concentrate I can do that. Some of the time. Not in this case though. In order to get good figure to ground separation I had to hold the camera high over my head and as a result the horizon is crooked, although I didn’t realize that until I got home. All in all though, an enjoyable and worthwhile exercise.