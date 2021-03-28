Sign up
trees
I can't resist trees. Soon these will be covered in leaves and I shall revisit the spot and take another shot.
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
Tags
trees
black&white
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture, love how they frame the bandstand.
March 29th, 2021
