Previous
Next
175 / 365
Foot Bridge
After shooting the gate for my May half & half post I turned around and saw this shot. It always pays to look behind you.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
2
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
6th May 2022 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
trail
Walks @ 7
ace
Truly gorgeous light
May 7th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful POV and light.
May 7th, 2022
